Restoration of Dune Road Beaches About to Begin

Image source: USACE

The Federal Government has positioned a dredge near the east end of Dune Road in Hampton Bays to rebuild the beach and dune that has repeatedly washed away in recent storms.

Under the Army Corps plan, the dredge will pump 569,000 cubic yards of sand onto the beach during the next month to bring the beach and dune up to the designed standard.

The West of Shinnecock Inlet (WOSI) emergency replenishment project will restore the beach and dune that sits opposite the Shinnecock Commercial Fishing Dock.

This area first experienced problems last October and was restored several times by smaller replenishment efforts by State DOT, Suffolk County DPW and Southampton Highway crews but subsequent storms washed away those efforts and the area remained vulnerable.

This WOSI project will be followed by the FIMP project, the Fire Island to Montauk Point Plan that will likely be signed this spring. Under the FIMP plan, the project design will be maintained for 30 years if repairs are needed due to a storm event, the dredge could be dispatched again.

 

