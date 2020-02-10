River Parrett Dredging Plans Unveiled

Plans are being drawn up to dredge the River Parrett between Northmoor and the M5, to continue to reduce local flood risks, Somerset Rivers Authority said in its latest announcement.

The target date is early next year.

Some matters need to be refined and assessed, but a recent short trial run was successful and encouraging.

This latest video shows part of the trial between Northmoor and the M5, and the power of Van Oord’s water injection dredging vessel Borr.

Officers from Somerset Drainage Boards Consortium and Environment Agency – Wessex are on board monitoring.

The project is being managed for Somerset Rivers Authority by the Parrett Internal Drainage Board, working closely with the Environment Agency.

Somerset Rivers Authority is using Growth Deal funding from the Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership.

 

