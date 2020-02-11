Officials Announce Start of West of Shinnecock Inlet Beachfill

Image source: Rep. Lee Zeldin

Congressman Lee Zeldin was joined yesterday by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, Town of Southampton Supervisor Jay Schneiderman and New York District Commander of the Army Corps Colonel Thomas Asbery, to announce the start of a 100% federally funded project to place an estimated 600,000 cubic yards of sand just West of Shinnecock Inlet (WOSI).

This project will restore the area to its 2005 authorization level, a 15-foot-high dune with an associated 140-foot-wide beach berm from the toe of the dune, restoring the beach to its recent 2019 pre-storm level.

Last month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $10.7 million contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company for the completion of the project, which is expected to be completed before the end of March, pending weather.

GLDD brought in a cutterhead dredge to perform the beach replenishment work at WOSI, ensuring no impacts to other projects currently underway at Westhampton Beach and Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet.

Congressman Lee Zeldin said, “The commencement of this critical project is continued good news for our local economy and the restaurants and businesses, including the second largest commercial fishing dock in New York, operating in the affected area. This restoration is also welcome news for area’s commercial and recreational boaters.”

New York District Commander Col. Thomas D. Asbery said, “Starting this work will allow USACE to address the coastal flooding at West of Shinnecock Inlet. Safety continues to be our top priority as we develop and implement tangible solutions to mitigate risk to these communities.”

 

