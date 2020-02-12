TSHD Yury Maslyukov Joins Rosmorport Fleet

Image source: Rosmorport

New trailing suction hopper dredger named Yury Maslyukov, built by Karelia-based Onezhsky Shipyard under the design of Damen shipbuilding group, recently joined the FSUE Rosmorport fleet.

According to the Russian company, TSHD Yury Maslyukov has arrived to the port of Kaliningrad entering the company’s fleet.

The newbuild came to Kaliningrad from Big Port St. Petersburg where it was prepared for dredging operations in the seaway canal of Kaliningrad with the planned scope of dredging exceeding 600,000 cbm of material.

TSHD Yury Maslyukov is a modern, powerful and economically efficient dredger with a hold capacity of 2,000 cbm. The vessel design is a product combining recent technological solutions and experience of accumulated while operating earlier built ships.

Rosmorport also added that two earlier built ships of TSHD-2000 design, the TSHD Severnaya Dvina and TSHD Beloye Morye, have been working in Kaliningrad from November 2019. Since that time they have dredged more than 146,900 cbm of material.

This spring, the company’s dredging fleet will be expanded with another self-propelled suction dredger named Kronshlot. In 2020, the scope of dredging works on the seaway canal will exceed 1.3 million cbm.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Pirates Attack TSHD Ambika

The Nigerian-flagged trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ambika (ex Galilei 2000) was attacked last week when ...

read more →

TSHD Meuse River Hits the Water

DEME and Royal IHC successfully launched the 7,950m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Meuse River at IHC’s ...

read more →

All Set for Meuse River Launching

A launching ceremony of the new 7.950m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Meuse River will take place on ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Russia Steps Up Dredging

Russia continues intense development of its port infrastructure that implies a considerable scope of dredging ...

read more →

Onezhsky Launches New TSHD

Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia) has held a launching ceremony for the ...

read more →

Rabochaya Joins Rosmorport Fleet

FSUE Rosmorport North-Western Basin Branch recently added a new vessel to its fleet – the self-propelled hopper ...

read more →

Rosmorport Figures for 2019

The scope of maintenance dredging performed by FSUE Rosmorport in 2019 will total approximately 10 million cbm, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (June 17-23, 2019).   ...

read more →

Bonny River Joins DEME's Fleet

DEME’s multi-year fleet investment program continues with the arrival of the new generation trailing suction hopper ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Keel Laying Ceremony of Ghasha

National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), in cooperation with Royal IHC, reached another milestone today with the ...

read more →

Royal IHC Confirms NMDC Deal

Royal IHC recently signed a contract with National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC, based in Abu Dhabi, UAE) to build ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 25 – March 3, 2019). ...

read more →

Rosmorport Expands Dredge Fleet

FSUE Rosmorport plans to order four dredgers by 2030, Vasily Strugov, Deputy General Director of Rosmorport, said ...

read more →

Busy Year Ahead for Rosmorport

FSUE Rosmorport General Director, Andrey Lavrishchev, has delivered an interesting presentation about the ...

read more →

IHC Vessels on Display in Russia

Royal IHC will next week hold a presentation about the world’s first LNG-powered dredgers at the 2nd Hydraulic ...

read more →