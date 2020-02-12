TSHD Yury Maslyukov Joins Rosmorport Fleet

New trailing suction hopper dredger named Yury Maslyukov, built by Karelia-based Onezhsky Shipyard under the design of Damen shipbuilding group, recently joined the FSUE Rosmorport fleet.

According to the Russian company, TSHD Yury Maslyukov has arrived to the port of Kaliningrad entering the company’s fleet.

The newbuild came to Kaliningrad from Big Port St. Petersburg where it was prepared for dredging operations in the seaway canal of Kaliningrad with the planned scope of dredging exceeding 600,000 cbm of material.

TSHD Yury Maslyukov is a modern, powerful and economically efficient dredger with a hold capacity of 2,000 cbm. The vessel design is a product combining recent technological solutions and experience of accumulated while operating earlier built ships.

Rosmorport also added that two earlier built ships of TSHD-2000 design, the TSHD Severnaya Dvina and TSHD Beloye Morye, have been working in Kaliningrad from November 2019. Since that time they have dredged more than 146,900 cbm of material.

This spring, the company’s dredging fleet will be expanded with another self-propelled suction dredger named Kronshlot. In 2020, the scope of dredging works on the seaway canal will exceed 1.3 million cbm.