USACE Allocates $274.3 Million to Complete Port of Mobile Project

Image source: USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has allocated $274,300,000 for the Port of Mobile in its Fiscal Year 2020 (FY2020) Work Plan, officially providing the resources to dredge Alabama’s premier port, according to U.S. Senator Richard Shelby.

The funding – which accounts for the full federal share of the project cost – will initiate and complete construction of the deepening and widening of the navigation channel.

Following the required preliminary steps, construction is expected to begin toward the end of the year.

Today marks a historic moment and victory for Mobile and the entire state of Alabama,” said Senator Shelby. “The completion of deepening and widening of the Port of Mobile is expected to stem immeasurable economic growth and will position Alabama and the Gulf Coast region for success for generations to come.”

The construction will include the expansion of the Port of Mobile from its current dimensions – 45 feet deep and 400 feet wide – by deepening the existing Bar, Bay, and River Channels by five feet to a project depth of 50 feet.

This will include additional depths for wave allowances, advanced maintenance, and allowable overdepth for dredging.  Following construction, the total depths of the Bar, Bay, and River Channels will be 56, 54, and 54 feet respectively.  The project also includes widening the Bay Channel by 100 feet for three nautical miles.

 

