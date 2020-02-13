FY21 Budget Request Includes Full Funding for SHEP

zoom Georgia Ports Authority / Stephen B. Morton photo

U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, U.S. Representative Buddy Carter and the Georgia Ports Authority have applauded President Trump’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2021, which includes full capability funding to keep the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project (SHEP) on track.

The Administration’s Fiscal Year 2021 Budget recommends $93.6 million to continue work to deepen the Port of Savannah.

This is the fourth year in a row SHEP will receive full federal funding from the Trump Administration, pending Congressional passage of the annual appropriations bill.

“President Trump continues to make Georgia’s infrastructure projects a top priority by requesting full funding for SHEP for the fourth consecutive year,” said Senator Perdue.

“Finally, after 20 years of attempts to deepen the port five feet to accommodate the larger Post Panamax ships, the Trump Administration has SHEP on track for completion. The Port of Savannah is the third largest and fastest growing port in the entire country, and it consistently shatters records for container cargo moved. Once completed, SHEP will contribute $282 million to our economy each year. This is huge news for Georgia and will give our country a competitive edge across the world.”

