FY21 Budget Request Includes Full Funding for SHEP
U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, U.S. Representative Buddy Carter and the Georgia Ports Authority have applauded President Trump’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2021, which includes full capability funding to keep the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project (SHEP) on track.
The Administration’s Fiscal Year 2021 Budget recommends $93.6 million to continue work to deepen the Port of Savannah.
This is the fourth year in a row SHEP will receive full federal funding from the Trump Administration, pending Congressional passage of the annual appropriations bill.
“President Trump continues to make Georgia’s infrastructure projects a top priority by requesting full funding for SHEP for the fourth consecutive year,” said Senator Perdue.
“Finally, after 20 years of attempts to deepen the port five feet to accommodate the larger Post Panamax ships, the Trump Administration has SHEP on track for completion. The Port of Savannah is the third largest and fastest growing port in the entire country, and it consistently shatters records for container cargo moved. Once completed, SHEP will contribute $282 million to our economy each year. This is huge news for Georgia and will give our country a competitive edge across the world.”
Background
- In December 2017, the entire Georgia Congressional delegation called on the administration to include critical funding for SHEP in the president’s fiscal year 2019 budget request;
- In June 2018, Perdue, Carter, and former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA) secured full federal funding for SHEP for the first time at the federal level;
- In 2018, the Savannah Morning News editorial board praised Perdue, Isakson and Carter for their roles in achieving full federal funding for the first time;
- In November 2018, Perdue and Isakson sent a letter to Trump Administration officials requesting that full funding for SHEP be included in the president’s FY20 budget;
- In November 2018, Perdue, Isakson, and Carter secured additional federal funding to keep SHEP on track in 2019;
- In March 2019, Perdue, Isakson, and Carter secured full capability funding to keep SHEP on track in 2020.