FY21 Budget Request Includes Full Funding for SHEP

Georgia Ports Authority / Stephen B. Morton photo

U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, U.S. Representative Buddy Carter and the Georgia Ports Authority have applauded President Trump’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2021, which includes full capability funding to keep the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project (SHEP) on track.

The Administration’s Fiscal Year 2021 Budget recommends $93.6 million to continue work to deepen the Port of Savannah.

This is the fourth year in a row SHEP will receive full federal funding from the Trump Administration, pending Congressional passage of the annual appropriations bill.

“President Trump continues to make Georgia’s infrastructure projects a top priority by requesting full funding for SHEP for the fourth consecutive year,” said Senator Perdue.

“Finally, after 20 years of attempts to deepen the port five feet to accommodate the larger Post Panamax ships, the Trump Administration has SHEP on track for completion. The Port of Savannah is the third largest and fastest growing port in the entire country, and it consistently shatters records for container cargo moved. Once completed, SHEP will contribute $282 million to our economy each year. This is huge news for Georgia and will give our country a competitive edge across the world.”

Background

  • In December 2017, the entire Georgia Congressional delegation called on the administration to include critical funding for SHEP in the president’s fiscal year 2019 budget request;
  • In June 2018, Perdue, Carter, and former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA) secured full federal funding for SHEP for the first time at the federal level;
  • In 2018, the Savannah Morning News editorial board praised Perdue, Isakson and Carter for their roles in achieving full federal funding for the first time;
  • In November 2018, Perdue and Isakson sent a letter to Trump Administration officials requesting that full funding for SHEP be included in the president’s FY20 budget;
  • In November 2018, Perdue, Isakson, and Carter secured additional federal funding to keep SHEP on track in 2019;
  • In March 2019, Perdue, Isakson, and Carter secured full capability funding to keep SHEP on track in 2020.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

AAPA Apprehensive About Budget

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) said in their latest release that they have welcomed support in ...

read more →

Budget for FY 2021 Released

The President’s Budget for Fiscal Year 2021 (FY 2021) includes $5.967 billion in gross discretionary funding for ...

read more →

Mast Pushes for Everglades Work

U.S. Congressman Brian Mast yesterday requested that President Donald Trump include $250 million in funding for ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Full Support for Florida Projects

U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott recently wrote to R.D. James, the Assistant Secretary of the Army – Civil ...

read more →

Dredging Funded in 2020 Budget

The Port of Seattle approved its 2020 budget and five-year capital plan yesterday, making room for future ...

read more →

Officials Support Encinitas Project

In the wake of the tragic bluff collapse in Encinitas earlier this month that took the lives of three people, ...

read more →

Port of Oakland OKs 2020 Budget

A $513.6 million operating budget for fiscal year 2020 has been approved at the Port of Oakland, California.  The ...

read more →

Record USACE Funding in FY 2020

The U.S. House has released the Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill for fiscal year 2020. The bill ...

read more →

Everglades Budget Dismissed

Florida Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives yesterday dismissed President Trump’s proposed budget as it ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Milestone for Red River Valley

North Dakota Senator, John Hoeven, yesterday joined Col. Samuel Calkins, Commander of the USACE St. Paul District, ...

read more →

Scott Pushes for Everglades Funds

Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, together with Representatives Brian Mast and Francis Rooney, have ...

read more →

Support for Boston Dredging

With the release of the President’s Budget for fiscal year 2020 for USACE Civil Works, the Army Corps’ New England ...

read more →

Investing in Corpus Christi’s CIP

For the second year, the Port of Corpus Christi’s Ship Channel Improvement Project (CIP) has been included in the ...

read more →

$22.023M for Buffalo District

The President’s Budget for fiscal year 2020 released Tuesday includes more than $4.827 billion in discretionary ...

read more →

USACE: FY 2020 Budget Released

The President’s Budget for Fiscal Year 2020 (FY 2020) includes $4.827 billion in gross discretionary funding for ...

read more →