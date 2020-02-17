Inauguration Ceremony of TSHD Ghasha Set for This Week

Image source: NMDC

The inauguration ceremony of the 8000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu Dhabi’s National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), will take place at the headquarters of Royal IHC in Kinderdijk on February 19, 2020.

“A combination of higher maneuverability, power and new innovations makes Ghasha a new benchmark in the dredging industry,” NMDC said in its statement.

A keel laying ceremony of Ghasha, the second custom-build TSHD for NMDC, took place in June 2019.

The new TSHD is specially designed to work in high ambient temperature with a dredging depth up to 45 meters.

The design of the new dredger is a result of close cooperation between IHC and NMDC, leading to a tailor-made solution that combines shallow draft and a large dredging depth with high maneuverability.

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia's leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress "Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging" in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering".

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia's economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country's inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

