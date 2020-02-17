Inauguration Ceremony of TSHD Ghasha Set for This Week

zoom Image source: NMDC

The inauguration ceremony of the 8000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu Dhabi’s National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), will take place at the headquarters of Royal IHC in Kinderdijk on February 19, 2020.

“A combination of higher maneuverability, power and new innovations makes Ghasha a new benchmark in the dredging industry,” NMDC said in its statement.

A keel laying ceremony of Ghasha, the second custom-build TSHD for NMDC, took place in June 2019.

The new TSHD is specially designed to work in high ambient temperature with a dredging depth up to 45 meters.

The design of the new dredger is a result of close cooperation between IHC and NMDC, leading to a tailor-made solution that combines shallow draft and a large dredging depth with high maneuverability.