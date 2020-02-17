Terranora Inlet Dredging About to Begin

Image source: Envirostruct Services

Envirostruct Services of Ascot, QLD, is about to begin maintenance dredging of the Southern Boat Harbor in Tweed Heads, New South Wales.

According to the NSW Government, this maintenance dredging work will be conducted by the contractor around the commercial fishing fleet wharves on the Southern Boat Harbor, Terranora Inlet, Tweed Heads.

The project is set to begin this Wednesday, 19 February, and will last until Friday, 17 April 2020.

The dredging will be undertaken by a barge-mounted excavator and recovered material will be transported to nearby Afex Park for land based disposal.

The officials also added that Demarcation buoys and lines will encapsulate vessels and barges engaged in the construction works.

 

