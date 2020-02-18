PHOTO: Backhoe Dredger Pinocchio Leaves La Reunion

Image source: DEME

DEME Group has just released this beautiful photo of their backhoe dredger ‘Pinocchio’ waving La Réunion goodbye, after having completed the works at the Nouvelle Route du Littoral coastal highway.

“We performed dredging, gravel bed installation and backfilling works for the 5,400 meter offshore viaduct. ‘Pinocchio’ makes the journey back home on board of a semi-submersible ship,” said DEME in its announcement.

The Nouvelle Route du Littoral program, being executed for the account of La Réunion, consists of preparation and foundation works for a dike offshore the existing ‘Route du Littoral’ between the regional capital Saint-Denis and La Possession.

According to DEME, a trench has to be dredged wherein consequently rocks are placed using a side stone-dumping vessel.

 

