USACE Meeting on Erosion Control Project at Fort George Inlet

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, will host a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) public scoping meeting on February 19, 2020, regarding a proposed erosion control project at Little Talbot Island and Fort George Inlet.

The project is authorized under Section 111 of the Continuing Authorities Program (CAP), which authorizes the Corps to investigate and construct projects for the prevention or mitigation of damage to non-federal public and privately owned shores to the extent that such damages can be attributed to federal navigation works.

The Corps is investigating the benefits of a cost-sharing arrangement with the Florida Park Service (Little Talbot) to investigate the current condition of the inlet and Talbot Island, and to assess the costs, impacts, benefits and general feasibility of undertaking such a project.

This public scoping meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 19, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Ribault Club, 11241 Fort George Road, Fort George Island, Florida.

According to USACE, written comments regarding the proposed project will be received through March 1, 2020.