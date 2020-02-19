All Set for TSHD Ghasha Inauguration

Image source: NMDC

The inauguration ceremony of the 8000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu Dhabi’s National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), will take place at the headquarters of Royal IHC in Kinderdijk today. 

Her Excellency, UAE ambassador to the Netherlands, Dr. Hessa Al Otaiba, together with a high-level delegation will attend the ceremony.

The new TSHD is specially designed to work in high ambient temperature with a dredging depth up to 45 meters.

The design of the new dredger is a result of close cooperation between IHC and NMDC, leading to a tailor-made solution that combines shallow draft and a large dredging depth with high maneuverability.

More info will follow soon

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Ghasha Launched in Kinderdijk

﻿ The 8.000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu Dhabi’s National Marine Dredging Company ...

read more →

Inauguration Ceremony of Ghasha

The inauguration ceremony of the 8000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu Dhabi’s ...

read more →

New TSHD Joins Rosmorport Fleet

New trailing suction hopper dredger named Yury Maslyukov, built by Karelia-based Onezhsky Shipyard under the design ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Pirates Attack TSHD Ambika

The Nigerian-flagged trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ambika (ex Galilei 2000) was attacked last week when ...

read more →

Dredging News That Marked 2019

With the 2019 dredging season now behind us, Dredging Today presents a recap of the most popular stories from the ...

read more →

JDN's Galileo Galilei Launched

Jan De Nul Group has just announced that their new trailing suction hopper dredger Galileo Galilei was launched ...

read more →

Scheldt River Returns to the Elbe

DEME Group announced yesterday that their trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) ‘Scheldt River’ has returned to ...

read more →

IHC Hands Over TSHD LESSE

Royal IHC handed over the custom-built 2,300m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) LESSE to Baggerbedrijf de ...

read more →

Workington Dredging Nears End

A dredging project at the Port of Workington, wholly owned and operated by Cumbria County Council, is nearing its ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (June 10-16, 2019).   ...

read more →

Keel Laying Ceremony of Ghasha

National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), in cooperation with Royal IHC, reached another milestone today with the ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 25-31, 2019).   ...

read more →

NMDC, Stevin Rock in $113M Deal

The Abu Dhabi based National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) has awarded a $113 million contract to Stevin Rock for ...

read more →

Royal IHC Confirms NMDC Deal

Royal IHC recently signed a contract with National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC, based in Abu Dhabi, UAE) to build ...

read more →

Hang Jun 6008 Passes Sea Trials

The new 6,500m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Hang Jun 6008 has successfully completed sea trials in the ...

read more →