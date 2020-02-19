All Set for TSHD Ghasha Inauguration

The inauguration ceremony of the 8000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu Dhabi’s National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), will take place at the headquarters of Royal IHC in Kinderdijk today.

Her Excellency, UAE ambassador to the Netherlands, Dr. Hessa Al Otaiba, together with a high-level delegation will attend the ceremony.

The new TSHD is specially designed to work in high ambient temperature with a dredging depth up to 45 meters.

The design of the new dredger is a result of close cooperation between IHC and NMDC, leading to a tailor-made solution that combines shallow draft and a large dredging depth with high maneuverability.

