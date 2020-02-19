VIDEO: TSHD Ghasha Launched in Kinderdijk

The 8.000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu Dhabi’s National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), was successfully launched today at the headquarters of Royal IHC in Kinderdijk.

”A combination of higher maneuverability, power and new innovations makes Ghasha a new benchmark in the dredging industry,” NMDC said in its statement.

The new TSHD has a number of innovations, including an enlarged hopper capacity and a larger dredging depth of 45 meters.

The technologically advanced design of the Ghasha is a result of the close cooperation between IHC and NMDC. This has led to a tailor-made solution that combines a shallow draft and a large dredging depth, with a high level of maneuverability and suitability for operating in challenging environments with high temperatures.

In addition, IHC will deliver the first TSHD simulator to the Middle East. This will allow NMDC to further develop and strengthen its excellent in-house dredging capabilities.

“We are prepared to continue our support to the leadership vision to achieve its ambition to give added value for the International maritime economy, and let the UAE flag to be the most attractive flag for cargo ships,” said NMDC CEO Yasser Nassr Zaghloul.

A keel laying ceremony of Ghasha, the second custom-build TSHD for NMDC, took place in June 2019.

 

