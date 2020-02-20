BAM Nuttall to Build New Port in Stanley Harbor, Falklands

Image source: BAM

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) has selected a development partner to design and build a new port in Stanley Harbor.

According to the government, they selected BAM Nuttall Ltd as the development partner. The aim is for the contract to be agreed and signed by the end of March 2020.

FIG Chief Executive Barry Rowland said: “As is well known, the existing FIPASS facility is fast approaching the end of its life. This exciting news is the first step in designing a new facility that can handle both our current needs, and our projected future demands.”

Martin Bellamy, Managing Director of BAM Nuttall Ltd commented: “We are excited to be part of such a critical national infrastructure project for the Falkland Islands and we look forward to working together with the Falkland Islands Government and our team in designing and constructing the port that will serve as a new gateway to the Falkland Islands.”

The project will be split into three stages, with decision gateways between each stage. Upon successful agreement of the contract, the first stage will include stakeholder engagement, surveys, a demand study and Concept Design.

At the end of Concept Design, FIG Executive Council will review plans for detailed design stage and be asked to approve the costs and activity schedule for the next stage.

The second stage will see agreement of Detailed Design, ending with another decision gateway for FIG to approve costs and plans for construction. The third stage will see a phased construction of the port.

A public meeting is planned for when the BAM team arrives in the Islands, so that people can get an overview of the project, outline timescales, and the initial design proposals. Further details of this meeting, and stakeholder sessions, will be made available in the coming month.

 

