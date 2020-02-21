Mackley Repairs Flood Defenses at Stokes Bay

Image source: Mackley

Mackley has completed a six-week project to repair flood defenses at Stokes Bay on the frontage at Gosport in Hampshire.

Deterioration over time had caused substantial damage to the existing defenses at Stokes Bay, which consist of a sea wall and a secondary splashwall defense.

Working on behalf of Gosport Borough Council, the project was split into two elements: stabilizing the seawall and preventing further deterioration of the splashwall.

Repair works on the seawall included the construction of a reinforced concrete tie-back, at approximately 32m in length.

To the central section of the sea wall, works involved removing the existing promenade slab and replacing it with a new one.

A section of footpath within the works area was closed for the duration of the project.

 

