TSHD Ghasha Building Process VIDEO

Abu Dhabi’s National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) has just released a beautiful video named ‘Ghasha Building Process’.

The 8.000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha was successfully launched earlier this week at the headquarters of Royal IHC in Kinderdijk.

“Each milestone is marked by a moment of pride and celebration. Trailing suction hopper dredger Ghasha has witnessed hours of hard precise work through the building stages,” said NMDC.

The new TSHD has a number of innovations, including an enlarged hopper capacity and a larger dredging depth of 45 meters.