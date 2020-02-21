TSHD Ghasha Building Process VIDEO

Abu Dhabi’s National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) has just released a beautiful video named ‘Ghasha Building Process’.

The 8.000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha was successfully launched earlier this week at the headquarters of Royal IHC in Kinderdijk.

“Each milestone is marked by a moment of pride and celebration. Trailing suction hopper dredger Ghasha has witnessed hours of hard precise work through the building stages,” said NMDC.

The new TSHD has a number of innovations, including an enlarged hopper capacity and a larger dredging depth of 45 meters.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Ghasha Launched in Kinderdijk

﻿ The 8.000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu Dhabi’s National Marine Dredging Company ...

read more →

All Set for Ghasha Inauguration

The inauguration ceremony of the 8000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu Dhabi’s ...

read more →

Inauguration Ceremony of Ghasha

The inauguration ceremony of the 8000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu Dhabi’s ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Dredging News That Marked 2019

With the 2019 dredging season now behind us, Dredging Today presents a recap of the most popular stories from the ...

read more →

Top Dredging Videos of 2019

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular videos from the past year.   Royal IHC VIDEO: ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 23 – 29, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 9 – December ...

read more →

D11–21 DE JULIO in Uruguay

﻿ Royal IHC has just released this very interesting behind-the-scenes video of the trailing suction hopper dredger ...

read more →

Samuel de Champlain Conversion

﻿ MAN Energy Solutions has just released this very interesting video about the conversion of trailing suction ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Building Cairns Dredge Pipeline

﻿ Ports North has just released this very interesting video about construction works on a dredge pipeline, part of ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (June 10-16, 2019).   ...

read more →

Keel Laying Ceremony of Ghasha

National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), in cooperation with Royal IHC, reached another milestone today with the ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 25-31, 2019).   ...

read more →

NMDC, Stevin Rock in $113M Deal

The Abu Dhabi based National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) has awarded a $113 million contract to Stevin Rock for ...

read more →

Hang Jun 6008 Passes Sea Trials

The new 6,500m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Hang Jun 6008 has successfully completed sea trials in the ...

read more →