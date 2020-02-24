Bengel and Deugniet to Work Together with Spartacus

Image source: DEME

DEME Group is currently building two split barges, Bengel and Deugniet, with a large capacity of 3,500m³ designed specifically for working together with their larger cutter suction dredgers and in particular the mighty Spartacus, the most powerful cutter suction dredger ever built.

The barges are much bigger than those in the existing fleet and are ideal to be deployed alongside the LNG CSD Spartacus and DEME’s other cutters and backhoe dredgers, said the company.

DEME’s Spartacus was launched on November 10, 2018, at the Royal IHC shipyard in Krimpen aan den Ijssel in the Netherlands.

The four main engines can run on LNG, marine diesel oil (MDO) and heavy fuel oil (HFO). The two auxiliary engines also incorporate dual-fuel technology.

With a total installed capacity of 44,180 kW, the vessel is one of the most powerful and environmental friendly CSDs that has ever been built.

 

