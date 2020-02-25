DENR Breaks Ground on Tullahan Dredging Scheme

zoom Contributed photo from DENR

The Philippines Government’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) started the dredging operations for the Tullahan-Tinajeros River System on Sunday.

“Cleaning the Tullahan River will make Manila Bay easier [ease the efforts of the government and volunteers in reviving the beauty of Manila Bay],” said Environment Secretary, Roy Cimatu, at the Navotas Centennial Park during the ceremonial handover of the dredging map between the DENR and San Miguel Corporation (SMC).

He added that the operation will remove sediments that degrade the water quality of the waterway.

The dredging will cover the 5.25-kilometer part of the river system which stretches from Barangay Catmon in Malabon City to Barangay Bagumbayan South in Navotas City.

SMC President, Ramon Ang, added that the equipment used for dredging was acquired from Japan.