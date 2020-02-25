DENR Breaks Ground on Tullahan Dredging Scheme

Contributed photo from DENR

The Philippines Government’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) started the dredging operations for the Tullahan-Tinajeros River System on Sunday.

“Cleaning the Tullahan River will make Manila Bay easier [ease the efforts of the government and volunteers in reviving the beauty of Manila Bay],” said Environment Secretary, Roy Cimatu, at the Navotas Centennial Park during the ceremonial handover of the dredging map between the DENR and San Miguel Corporation (SMC).

He added that the operation will remove sediments that degrade the water quality of the waterway.

The dredging will cover the 5.25-kilometer part of the river system which stretches from Barangay Catmon in Malabon City to Barangay Bagumbayan South in Navotas City.

SMC President, Ramon Ang, added that the equipment used for dredging was acquired from Japan.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

All Set for Port Solent Dredging

ML (UK) Dredging Ltd of Portsmouth, Hampshire, is about to begin a routine maintenance dredging of the Port Solent ...

read more →

Maputo Dredging Kicks Off

Maintenance dredging operations along the access channels of Maputo Port in Mozambique are officially underway, the ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 16-22, 2019). ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Ground Investigations in Southsea

From Monday, 9 September, ground investigation work will be taking place along the Southsea seafront as part of the ...

read more →

Latest Update on Exmouth Works

The Environment Agency earlier today presented the latest update on the Exmouth tidal defense scheme. The EA ...

read more →

Naboc River Dredging in October

Department of Environment and Natural Resources-XI and the Provincial Government of Compostela Valley in the ...

read more →

Story Behind the Shoreham Works (VIDEO)

﻿ The Shoreham Adur Tidal Walls scheme is a flood defense scheme in the town of Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex. The ...

read more →

Alcester Flood Scheme on Display

The Environment Agency is inviting Alcester residents to give their views on a flood scheme for the town. The town ...

read more →

Meeting on Exmouth Scheme

Exmouth residents will have a chance to learn more about planned improvements and construction work that is taking ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Perry Barr Scheme on Display

The Environment Agency has just announced that people living near a flood scheme being built in Sandwell Valley ...

read more →

Broughty Scheme on the Way

Dundee City Council said in its latest announcement that the preparation works for the Broughty Ferry Flood ...

read more →

Cockwood Scheme Officially Open

The Environment Agency today (April 5) officially marked the opening of £4.8 million Starcross and Cockwood flood ...

read more →

Tipner Lake Works Resume

Following the winter break, works on the North Portsea Island Coastal Flood Defense Scheme are due to start again ...

read more →

Selly Park Flood Scheme Complete

Both phases (North and South) of the £4 million Selly Park flood prevention scheme have been completed by Team Van ...

read more →

Tullahan River Project Announced

San Miguel Corporation (SMC) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Monday formalized a ...

read more →