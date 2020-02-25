Guiding the Future of Lake Macquarie’s Beaches, Lake and Swansea Channel

Image source: lakemac.com.au

A new Coastal Management Program under development at Lake Macquarie City Council will help guide the future for the city’s beaches, lake and Swansea Channel, the council informs.

The program is a new requirement for coastal councils under NSW Government legislation, with the aim of creating consistent principles of ecologically sustainable development for the State’s social, economic and cultural wellbeing.

Manager Environmental Systems, Tim Browne, said that once complete, the Coastal Management Program would replace the current Coastal Zone Management Plan adopted in 2015.

“We’re looking to identify new and innovative ways to improve the health of our lake, beaches and coastline,” Mr Browne said.

“These and existing methods need to be weighed against the importance of maintaining community access and recreation in these areas.”

Development of the Coastal Management Program involves five stages:

  • Identify scope;
  • Determine risks, vulnerabilities and opportunities;
  • Identify and evaluate options;
  • Prepare, finalize and adopt;
  • Implement, monitor and evaluate.

Mr Browne said that the first step would continue until June.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Kootenay Dredging Wraps Up

Dredging in the shallows of the West Arm of Kootenay Lake was completed in Fall of 2019 to avoid future service ...

read more →

Swansea Deal for Sandpiper

The NSW Government has awarded a $250,000 contract for more dredging work in Swansea Channel. Member of the NSW ...

read more →

Swansea Canal Work Continues

Work to regenerate the historic Swansea Canal continues this month with a key element – the dredging of ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Rosewood Nourishment Complete

The Park District of Highland Park has just announced completion of the Rosewood Beach Sand Nourishment project. ...

read more →

Catley Supports Swansea Dredge

Member for Swansea, Yasmin Catley, is taking the fight for a permanent sand dredging in Swansea Channel to the New ...

read more →

Lake Zumbro Dredging Progresses

The Lake Zumbro dredging scheme in Rochester, Minnesota, is progressing according to schedule and is close to ...

read more →

Swansea Channel Needs Dredging

Yasmin Catley, Member for Swansea, NSW, is calling on the Berejiklian government to fund a permanent dredging ...

read more →

Boost for Lake Seminole Project

Gator Dredging, a dredging contractor from Clearwater, Florida, is mobilizing a second dredger for the Lake ...

read more →

Kootenay Lake Project Starts Soon

Dredging in the shallows of the West Arm of Kootenay Lake is set to begin September 24, and will last until ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging Begins at Winona Lake

The Indiana DNR’s Lake and River Enhancement program has awarded Winona Lake Preservation Association a grant for a ...

read more →

Mirror Lake Dredging Project

﻿ Contractors Marine Ltd, a dredging company based in West Michigan, has just released this beautiful video about ...

read more →

'Kevin Zenke' in Lake Zumbro

J.F. Brennan Company, Inc. has just announced that their newest dredge, the shiny ‘Kevin Zenke’ is ...

read more →

Silver Lake Dredging Update

Washington County Planning and Parks Department has just released the latest update on the Silver Lake Dredging ...

read more →

Dredging Solution for Swansea

Yasmin Catley, Member for Swansea, said in her latest announcement that the Australian Labor Party (NSW Labor) will ...

read more →

Wickaboag Funding Announced

Massachusetts State Senator, Anne Gobi, has announced the release of $50,000 worth of funding for the Lake ...

read more →