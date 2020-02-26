Rosmorrechflot to Expand Its Fleet with 20 New Dredgers

Image source: Royal IHC

Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) is set to build a series of 20 self-propelled bucket-wheel dredgers at Astrakhan Region based Lotos shipyard (United Shipbuilding Corporation).

This information was revealed today by Alexander Poshivay, Acting Head of Rosmorrechflot, at the 3rd International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”, organized by PortNews Media Group.

According to Poshivay, the first phase foresees the construction of four dredgers with 16 vessels to be built during the second phase.

The design has been developed together with Royal IHC.

The first four dredgers are to be built by 2022, with the second phase to be completed by 2030. The construction will be financed under the leasing program of the State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) at an annual rate of 2.5% for 15 years.

