Takoradi Dredging Kicks Off

The Takoradi Port dredging operations, aimed to create a deeper depth to make it easier for bigger vessels to dock at the port, have officially started, Ghana News Agency reports.

The dredging works would see the depth increase to 16 meters from the current 11 meters, while an approximately one million cubic meters of hard materials will be removed under the Phase One of the project.

The project is in collaboration with IbisTek Ltd and Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority (GPHA) and will pave the way for the construction of a-600 meter long quay wall for the berthing of large container vessels with an annual container output of one million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The total cost of this capital development project – to be completed by November 2021 – is $500 million, with the phase one being implemented at the cost of $206 million.

The dredging works, being conducted by the cutter suction dredger (CSD) Zheng He, will include the removal of hard and very hard material from the bottom of the sea and it is expected to be wrapped up in April 2020.