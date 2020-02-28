More Dredging on Sabetta Seaway Canal in 2020

Image source: PortNews

In 2020, Federal State Unitary Hydrographic Department will perform dredging works as part of Sabetta port’s seaway canal reconstruction in the amount of about 20 million cbm.

This was revealed by Yury Mikhov, General Director, Federal State Unitary Hydrographic Department, at the 3rd International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”, organized by PortNews Media Group that kicked off in Moscow on Wednesday, February 26.

According to Mikhov, the total scope of dredging under this project is about 60 million cbm.

Hydrographic Department is responsible for navigational and hydrographic support (recommendations on the routes, ship positioning system), running and building infrastructure on the Northern Sea Route (sea canals, vessel traffic management systems, hydraulic engineering structures).

 

