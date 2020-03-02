Temasek Fairway Dredging Update

Image source: East Marine – Singapore

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has just released an update on the Temasek Fairway dredging operations, saying that the working period has been extended and the list of craft and working areas have been revised with effect from February 24 to 23 August 23, 2020.

Dredging works will be carried out by a crane barge, supported by hopper barges and pusher tugs.

The crane barge will be held in position by spuds system within the working area.

According to their official announcement, a safety boat will be in attendance to warn and direct crafts in the vicinity to keep clear of working area.

