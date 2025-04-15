BREAKING NEWS: Belize-registered dredger KSE Hitachi sinks off Tuas

Back to overview
April 15, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said that the moored Belize-registered dredger KSE Hitachi has sunk off Tuas.

photo courtesy of MPA

The MPA was alerted about the accident yesterday at 1:30 PM.

According to MPA, there were no personnel reported to be on board the dredger at the time of the incident, and port operations remain unaffected. Also, a navigational broadcast has been issued to advise passing vessels to keep clear of the area.

At the moment, the dredger owners are making arrangements to salvage the vessel.

Three MPA patrol crafts have been deployed to the site to render assistance, and MPA is currently investigating the incident.

More info will follow…

