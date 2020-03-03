Port of Townsville Announces $10 Million in New Contracts

zoom Image source: Port of Townsville

The Port of Townsville, Queensland, has announced two major contracts for the $193 million Channel Upgrade Project.

The contracts, worth a total of more than $10 million, are for rock wall construction and rock delivery.

Under the contract, Queensland company Hall Contracting will build a 2.2km rock wall, forming a protective bund around a 62-hectare Port Reclamation Area at the eastern end of the port.

Commenting the latest announcement, Port of Townsville General Manager Infrastructure and Environment, Marissa Wise, said that the project attracted highly competitive submissions from the market.

“Rock wall construction requires a high level of skill and experience in marine civil construction. It’s a specialized field and Hall Contracting has proved that it has the required expertise. The construction of the rock wall will precede the widening of the Townsville shipping channel which is scheduled to start in 2021 and be completed in 2023,’’ Ms Wise said.

Marine projects undertaken by Hall Contracting in North Queensland include the widening of the Cairns shipping channel in 2019 as well as dredging the Ross River channel in Townsville.

Hall Contracting CEO, Cameron Hall, said that his Queensland-based company will employ a workforce of 21-people to construct the rock wall.

The Townsville Port Channel Upgrade is a joint project of the Queensland and Australian governments, and Port of Townsville Limited. The Channel Upgrade forms part of the Townsville City Deal signed in December 2016.