Port of Townsville Announces $10 Million in New Contracts

Image source: Port of Townsville

The Port of Townsville, Queensland, has announced two major contracts for the $193 million Channel Upgrade Project.

The contracts, worth a total of more than $10 million, are for rock wall construction and rock delivery.

Under the contract, Queensland company Hall Contracting will build a 2.2km rock wall, forming a protective bund around a 62-hectare Port Reclamation Area at the eastern end of the port.

Commenting the latest announcement, Port of Townsville General Manager Infrastructure and Environment, Marissa Wise, said that the project attracted highly competitive submissions from the market.

“Rock wall construction requires a high level of skill and experience in marine civil construction. It’s a specialized field and Hall Contracting has proved that it has the required expertise. The construction of the rock wall will precede the widening of the Townsville shipping channel which is scheduled to start in 2021 and be completed in 2023,’’ Ms Wise said.

Marine projects undertaken by Hall Contracting in North Queensland include the widening of the Cairns shipping channel in 2019 as well as dredging the Ross River channel in Townsville.

Hall Contracting CEO, Cameron Hall, said that his Queensland-based company will employ a workforce of 21-people to construct the rock wall.

The Townsville Port Channel Upgrade is a joint project of the Queensland and Australian governments, and Port of Townsville Limited. The Channel Upgrade forms part of the Townsville City Deal signed in December 2016.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

$29M Grant to Port of Marinette

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers yesterday announced a $29 million Harbor Assistance Program grant for improvements ...

read more →

Orion Bags Two Contracts in Texas

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) has just announced contract awards totaling approximately $14 million. The ...

read more →

$35.3M for Jacksonville Deepening

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has awarded JAXPORT an additional $35.3 million in funding for the ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
No events No events

EUR 85M Contracts for Boskalis

Boskalis has won two contracts aimed at strengthening and protecting a stretch of seafront coastline from erosion ...

read more →

DEME Duo Working in Africa (PHOTO)

DEME Group has just unveiled this photo from a challenging port expansion project completed in Ghana. Building on ...

read more →

$18M Boost for Ogdensburg

The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority has received $18 million from New York State (NYS) for freight-related ...

read more →

Townsville Berth 4 Works Begin

Major floods in the Townsville region in early 2019 have failed to dampen growth in exports leaving the North ...

read more →

Ross River Work Moves Forward

The Port of Townsville’ grab dredger is moving ahead with the sand removal operations from the Ross River ...

read more →

Horseshoe Bay Plan Available

The Queensland’s Townsville City Council is seeking comments on a draft Shoreline Erosion Management Plan ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Another Townsville Deal Awarded

Townsville construction company Formset has been awarded a $10 million contract to build a 1.6-hectare container ...

read more →

Cochin and Paradip Deals for DCI

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) has won the annual maintenance dredging contracts from Paradip Port Trust and ...

read more →

Townsville Project Moves Forward

The $193 million Port of Townsville Channel Upgrade Project has taken another major step with a ...

read more →

Texas Gulf Coast Deal for Orion

Orion Group Holdings today announced the award of multiple contracts with a total value of approximately $35 ...

read more →

EUR 75M Contracts for Boskalis

Boskalis has been awarded two contracts in Indonesia, including the expansion of the Makassar New Port container ...

read more →

Horseshoe Bay Works Underway

Townsville City Council announced last week that they are completing remedial erosion works at Horseshoe Bay ...

read more →