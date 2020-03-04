Dredge Currituck Kicks Off Ocean City Inlet Dredging

Photo by Joseph Bush/USACE

The Army Corps hopper dredge Currituck has arrived in Ocean City, Maryland, for routine maintenance dredging of the Inlet navigation channel.

According to Brittany Crissman from the Corporate Communication Office of the Baltimore District, dredge Currituck arrived in Ocean City over the weekend and has begun dredging in the inlet.

The Currituck is scheduled to work in the area for about a month, with about 25 days focused on Assateague Bypass work and about 5 days focused specifically on dredging shoaling hotspots in the inlet channel,” said Brittany Crissman. “Crews will be placing dredged material just south of the inlet offshore of Assateague Island where it counteracts erosion.”

Assateague bypass work involves removing material from both in and around the channel, with an emphasis on the ebb and flood shoals – mitigating impacts to natural sediment transport caused by the Ocean City Inlet and its jetties.

The dredging is federally funded, and the work in the inlet is financed by the Army Corps’ Operation and Maintenance (O&M) funds, while the Assateague bypass work is cost-shared 50/50 with the National Park Service.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Getting Ready for Oceanside Work

The City of Oceanside Harbor, CA, has just released the latest update on their upcoming dredging project, saying ...

read more →

Rudee Inlet Dredging in March

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District’s navigation team arrived at Croatan Point in early ...

read more →

TSHD Currituck Busy in Chatham

The Stage Harbor Entrance Dredging project is officially underway, according to the Town of Chatham (MA) latest ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
No events No events

Oregon Inlet Meeting This Week

The Oregon Inlet Task Force meeting for the purpose of reviewing and discussing proprietary boat plans for their ...

read more →

San Dieguito Dredging Wraps Up

After about two weeks of digging, heavy equipment has cleared a buildup of sand from the San Dieguito River inlet ...

read more →

Ocean City Beachfill in January

Ocean City Mayor, Jay Gillian, has announced a rough timeline for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’s beach ...

read more →

Ocean City Dredging Continues

The City of Ocean City, New Jersey, has restarted its bayside dredging program with two contracts awarded to ...

read more →

GLDD Wins Cape May County Deal

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District awarded a contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company ...

read more →

Currituck in Ocean City Inlet

The hopper dredger Currituck, owned and operated by the USACE Wilmington District, returned to the Ocean City Inlet ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Currituck Busy in Cape May Inlet

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District Commander, LTC David Park, toured the dredging ...

read more →

Ocean City Inlet Dredging Begins

The Ocean City Inlet dredging program is about to begin, the Maryland Congressman Andy Harris said in his latest ...

read more →

GLDD Wins Cape May Beachfill

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District has awarded a contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ...

read more →

Murden Busy in Ocean City Inlet

The split hull dredger Murden is currently very busy working in and around Ocean City Inlet as part of the ...

read more →

Meeting on OC Shoaling

The USACE’s Baltimore District hosted a public meeting May 30 at the Worcester County Library – Berlin ...

read more →

Ocean City Meeting This Week

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, will host a public meeting this week, May 30, to discuss and ...

read more →