MTCC to Build New Harbor at S. Hulhudhoo

Image source: MTCC

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) has won a contract to design and construct a new harbor at S. Hulhudhoo in the Maldives. 

The project agreement was signed between the government and MTCC at a ceremony held on March 1.

Permanent Secretary of Planning Ministry, Zeeniya Hameed, signed the agreement on behalf of the government and the MTCC CEO, Adam Azim, put his signature on behalf of the contractor.

Under this agreement, the project will consist of:

  • a significant amount of dredging works;
  • construction of a 742 meter breakwater;
  • 114 meters of quay wall;
  • 642 meters of revetment and 2250 square meters of pavement.

The agreement also includes the installation of harbor lights, channel lights and a boat ramp.

The project is estimated to cost $4.2 million and it is expected to be completed within one year.

