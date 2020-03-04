Oceanside Beachfill Update: Dredge Mobilization Moves Forward Swiftly

Image source: City of Oceanside Harbor

The City of Oceanside Harbor, CA, has just introduced the latest update on their upcoming dredging project, saying that the harbor dredge mobilization work is moving forward swiftly. 

Pipe has landed on the beach, pipe has been delivered to the riverbed, tractors are on the beach, the survey vessel has arrived and barges are being brought in.

According to their latest statement, “it appears that everything is on schedule to start dredging by the end of this week. The first location to deliver dredged sand is behind North Coast Village for approximately two days, then one day at Surfrider Way and then at the Pier.”

“Due to the large amount of dredged material available, we expect the dredge delivery points to continue to move south on Oceanside Beach. It is too early to determine how far south this will go.”

The annual Spring dredging of the harbor inlet is set to provide approximately 400,000 cubic yards of clean sand to Oceanside beaches well before the start of summer.

