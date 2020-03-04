TSHD Ghasha Launching Ceremony VIDEO

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 8.000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu Dhabi’s National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), was successfully launched on February 19, 2020, at the headquarters of Royal IHC in Kinderdijk.

The new TSHD has a number of innovations, including an enlarged hopper capacity and a larger dredging depth of 45 meters.

The technologically advanced design of the Ghasha is a result of the close cooperation between IHC and NMDC.

This has led to a tailor-made solution that combines a shallow draft and a large dredging depth, with a high level of maneuverability and suitability for operating in challenging environments with high temperatures.