TSHD Ghasha Launching Ceremony VIDEO

The 8.000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu Dhabi’s National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), was successfully launched on February 19, 2020, at the headquarters of Royal IHC in Kinderdijk.

The new TSHD has a number of innovations, including an enlarged hopper capacity and a larger dredging depth of 45 meters.

The technologically advanced design of the Ghasha is a result of the close cooperation between IHC and NMDC.

This has led to a tailor-made solution that combines a shallow draft and a large dredging depth, with a high level of maneuverability and suitability for operating in challenging environments with high temperatures.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 17-23, 2020).   ...

read more →

Ghasha Building Process VIDEO

﻿ Abu Dhabi’s National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) has just released a beautiful video named ‘Ghasha ...

read more →

Ghasha Launched in Kinderdijk

﻿ The 8.000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu Dhabi’s National Marine Dredging Company ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
No events No events

All Set for Ghasha Inauguration

The inauguration ceremony of the 8000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu Dhabi’s ...

read more →

Inauguration Ceremony of Ghasha

The inauguration ceremony of the 8000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu Dhabi’s ...

read more →

Top Dredging Videos of 2019

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular videos from the past year.   Royal IHC VIDEO: ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 11 – 17, ...

read more →

All Set for Meuse River Launching

A launching ceremony of the new 7.950m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Meuse River will take place on ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (October 28 – November ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Onezhsky Launches New TSHD

Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia) has held a launching ceremony for the ...

read more →

D11–21 DE JULIO in Uruguay

﻿ Royal IHC has just released this very interesting behind-the-scenes video of the trailing suction hopper dredger ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (June 10-16, 2019).   ...

read more →

Keel Laying Ceremony of Ghasha

National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), in cooperation with Royal IHC, reached another milestone today with the ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (May 27-June 2, 2019).   ...

read more →

CSD JULIA Launching Ceremony (VIDEO)

﻿ Royal IHC has just released an interesting video of the launching ceremony of the mining cutter dredger JULIA. ...

read more →