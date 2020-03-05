National Coastal Resilience Fund – Request for Proposals

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) has announced the release of the 2020 Request for Proposals for the National Coastal Resilience Fund (NCRF) which provides grant funding to restore, increase and strengthen natural infrastructure to protect coastal communities while also enhancing habitats for fish and wildlife.

This year, Congress has again provided funding under Title IX of the National Oceans and Coastal Security Act allowing grants to be awarded through the NCRF, a public-partnership between NFWF, NOAA, Shell and TransRe.

NCRF pre-proposals are due April 8, 2020.

NFWF will invest approximately $31 million in grants to create, expand, and restore natural systems in areas that will both increase protection for communities from coastal storms, sea- and lake-level changes, inundation, and coastal erosion while also improving valuable habitats for fish and wildlife species.