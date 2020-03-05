National Coastal Resilience Fund – Request for Proposals

Image source: nfwf.org

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) has announced the release of the 2020 Request for Proposals for the National Coastal Resilience Fund (NCRF) which provides grant funding to restore, increase and strengthen natural infrastructure to protect coastal communities while also enhancing habitats for fish and wildlife.

This year, Congress has again provided funding under Title IX of the National Oceans and Coastal Security Act allowing grants to be awarded through the NCRF, a public-partnership between NFWF, NOAA, Shell and TransRe.

NCRF pre-proposals are due April 8, 2020.

NFWF will invest approximately $31 million in grants to create, expand, and restore natural systems in areas that will both increase protection for communities from coastal storms, sea- and lake-level changes, inundation, and coastal erosion while also improving valuable habitats for fish and wildlife species.

  • Community Capacity Building and Planning;
  • Project Site Assessment and Preliminary Design;
  • Project Final Design and Permitting;
  • Project Restoration and Monitoring.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Studying Climate Impact on Bays

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES) has been awarded a $500,000 grant by the ...

read more →

Presenting Proposals for LSU Plan

The Louisiana State University (LSU) Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation, ...

read more →

Six Proposals for LSU Project

The Louisiana State University (LSU) Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation, has ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
No events No events

RFP for University Lakes Project

The LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation, has issued a request for ...

read more →

GLO Backs Coastal Restoration

Seeking to support coastal resilience, the Texas General Land Office (GLO) committed $6.6 million through the ...

read more →

$30M in Coastal Resilience Grants

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and NOAA, joined by partners Shell and TransRe, have announced $30 ...

read more →

Strengthening Quonnie Pond

Rhode Island Senator, Sheldon Whitehouse, announced yesterday that the Rhode Island Department of Environmental ...

read more →

Boost for The Water Institute

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) ...

read more →

The FY2020 Partnership Fund

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) is accepting proposals for the FY 2020 Conservation and ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

EPA Grant for Coastal Resilience

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded the Gulf of Mexico Alliance (GOMA) a grant in the amount ...

read more →

Wales New Plan Up for Comment

With almost a quarter-of-a-million properties in Wales at risk of flooding, the Minister for Environment, Energy ...

read more →

State Rebids Massey’s Ditch Work

After not receiving an acceptable bid the first time around, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and ...

read more →

Celebrating the Quonnie Project

To acknowledge the completion of Phase one of the Quonochontaug salt marsh restoration and enhancement project, the ...

read more →

NCRF 2019 Request for Proposals

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) has announced the release of the 2019 Request for Proposals for ...

read more →

CRMC Funds Restoration Projects

The R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC) has awarded funding for six habitat restoration projects in ...

read more →