Land and Water Crews Busy at Peel Marina Project

zoom Image source: Land and Water

Land and Water Services is currently working on an exciting project at Peel Marina, located in the town of Peel, Isle of Man.

Peel Marina is fed by a river system and has been silted up over several years.

Whilst there has been some dredging work carried out, the Isle of Man government has been developing a solution that will remove 32,0000m³ of silt from the marina.

“We have worked in conjunction with Tony Gee Design to further develop a lagoon on the edge of to the city of Peel. This is capable of holding 16,000m³ of silt and is lined, containing a drainage system and an overflow pipe returning to Peel Marina,” said Land and Water in their latest release.

The Land and Water Services team is currently overseeing construction phase 1 of this project.

“In collaboration with local company Paul Carey and Sons, we are dredging materials from Peel Marina using our specialist road transportable pontoon, mounted with a long reach excavator. This material will be transported from Peel Marina to the lagoon by LAWS bespoke silt trailers, where it will be tipped and stacked by a long reach excavator.”

“When this project reaches completion in 2021/22, we will remove and dispose of the lagoon’s liner, returning the field to its original state,” concluded the company.