New Rock Wall for Port Beach

zoom Image source: fremantle.wa.gov.au

Works to construct a temporary rock wall to protect coastal assets at Port Beach from erosion are currently underway, Western Australia’s Fremantle Council informs.

In December last year, the council approved the construction of a rock wall as the preferred interim measure to protect facilities including the change rooms, surf club annex and the Coast Port Beach restaurant from coastal erosion.

A state government commitment of $200,000 towards the project was announced in January.

The wall will adjoin the existing rock wall in front of the change rooms and extend for about 100 meters to the north in front of the Coast restaurant.

The works will involve digging into the existing dune, installation of a geotextile membrane and construction of the rock wall, and the restoration of the dune in front and on top of the wall to maximize beach area.

The project is expected to be completed in early April, ahead of the first winter storms that generally cause the most significant erosion damage.