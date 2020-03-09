West Beach SA Replenishment Update

Image source: Environment SA

The SA Department for Environment and Water has just announced that sand movement from Semaphore to West Beach will restart tomorrow (10 March).

This is part of ongoing beach replenishment by the State Government.

As sand along Adelaide’s coast naturally moves northward via wind and waves, it causes a build-up on northern beaches such as Semaphore and erodes southern and central beaches such as West Beach and Henley Beach South.

The State Government is delivering the “Securing the Future of our Coastline” initiative, a long-term solution to restore and maintain the sand at eroding beaches, including West Beach and Henley Beach South.

As part of the initiative, a sand recycling pipeline will be built from Semaphore to West Beach and about 500,000 cubic meters of external sand will be imported to make up for sand losses over the years.

In the interim, while the main components are being designed and delivered, sand is being moved from areas of accumulation at Semaphore to replenish critically eroded areas at West Beach.

Sand collection from the Semaphore South breakwater will start on 10 March, while collection of sand from between the Semaphore and Largs Bay jetties will begin on 16 March.

All works are scheduled to be completed by 9 April (the start of the Easter break).

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

More Sand for NJ Beaches

Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. has announced additional beach replenishment projects in Long Branch, Sea Bright, ...

read more →

All Set for Dune Road Beachfill

The Federal Government has positioned a dredge near the east end of Dune Road in Hampton Bays to rebuild the beach ...

read more →

More Sand for Adelaide’s Beaches

Replenishment of Adelaide’s beaches will be continuing from Monday, November 11, until Friday, November 15, with ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
No events No events

NJ Projects Set for December

New Jersey Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. has announced that the Army Corps of Engineers beach replenishment ...

read more →

New Sand for Adelaide’s Beaches

Sand pumping to replenish the beaches between Kingston Park and Somerton Park is wrapping up ready for summer, ...

read more →

Update on Cape Henry Beachfill

The sand replenishment project on Cape Henry Beach wrapped up short of reaching Oak Street because the contractor ...

read more →

New Sand Arrives at Henley Beach

The Government of South Australia is currently placing sand to Adelaide’s West Beach and Henley Beach South ...

read more →

Fighting Erosion at West Beach

The Government of South Australia has just released an update on the West Beach and Henley Beach South coastal ...

read more →

West Beach Project in Full Swing

The Dorset Coast Forum has just released the latest update on the multi-million pound sea defense project at West ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Virginia Beachfill in Full Swing

The Virginia Beach Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction Project is moving forward, with 120,000 cubic yards of sand ...

read more →

Birzebbuga Works Near End

The beach replenishment works on St George’s Bay in Birzebbuga, a seaside town in the Southern Region of Malta, are ...

read more →

Key West Works in Full Swing

The City of Key West, Florida, has officially begun the sand replenishment operations on their white sandy beaches. ...

read more →

West Beach Project Continues

Rock deliveries for the multi-million pound sea defense project at West Bay, West Dorset, are now complete, the ...

read more →

Carteret Beachfill Almost Done

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD) vessel Liberty Island got back to work last Sunday (April 21) ...

read more →

Lavallette Beach Works Complete

Beach replenishment operations in Lavallette (NJ) are now complete, according to the Borough latest announcement. ...

read more →