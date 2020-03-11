Caterpillar Unveils Two New Excavators

zoom Image source: Caterpillar

Caterpillar has launched two new 13-ton class Next Generation excavator models – the Cat® 313 and 313 GC – with new features that elevate machine performance, increase efficiencies and lower owning and operating costs.

As reported, the new 313 excavator boasts increased power and a range of standard Cat technologies designed to boost operator efficiencies by up to 45 percent.

The new 313 GC model lowers maintenance costs by up to 25 percent, making it the right fit for rental, municipal, and general all-around excavating applications requiring dependable performance and low operating costs.

According to Caterpillar, the new fuel-efficient Cat C3.6 engine powering these Next Gen excavators meets stringent U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final/EU Stage V emission standards, while offering up to 10 percent greater fuel economy than the previous Cat 313F and 313F GC models.

New Smart Mode operation automatically matches engine and hydraulic power to working conditions for maximum productivity and ECO mode to save fuel in less-demanding applications.

The new Cat 313 GC will be on display and demonstrated inside Cat Operator Stadium Wednesday through Saturday during CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 show.

