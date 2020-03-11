Dredge Yard VIDEO Hard Soil Dredging in Dubai

Dredge Yard’s cutter suction dredger ECO 300 was successfully delivered to their client in Dubai in the last quarter of 2019.

This dredger was specifically designed and customized for challenging projects involving hard soil.

“Recently, we have received some updates on the project. The dredger ECO 300 is performing to the highest standards, despite rough, hard and rocky material to be dredged on project site,” said the company in their latest announcement.

Dredge Yard has just released this very interesting video about a brief insight into the project progress.

