Launching of New TSHD at Ada Shipyard

Istanbul based Ada Shipyard launched 4,000m³ trailing hopper suction dredger (TSHD) for Royal IHC on March 1, 2020, the company said in their latest announcement.

The vessel’s specifications:

Leagth Overall: 87.25m;

Breadth : 19.60m;

Depth : 7.50m;

Hopper capacity : 4,000m³;

Dredging depth : 25m;

Loaded speed : 12.9 knots.

Ada Shipyard has been operating in the shipbuilding and ship repair industry for over 15 years. It has already delivered 14 vessels to Norway and repaired numerous vessels to the customers around the world.