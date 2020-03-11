Launching of New TSHD at Ada Shipyard

Image source: ADA

Istanbul based Ada Shipyard launched 4,000m³ trailing hopper suction dredger (TSHD) for Royal IHC on March 1, 2020, the company said in their latest announcement. 

The vessel’s specifications:

  • Leagth Overall: 87.25m;
  • Breadth : 19.60m;
  • Depth : 7.50m;
  • Hopper capacity : 4,000m³;
  • Dredging depth : 25m;
  • Loaded speed : 12.9 knots.

Ada Shipyard has been operating in the shipbuilding and ship repair industry for over 15 years. It has already delivered 14 vessels to Norway and repaired numerous vessels to the customers around the world.

Image source: ADA

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

TSHD Charlock in Farmsum

Van den Herik’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Charlock is back at the Niestern Sander shipyard, in ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 2-8, 2020).   ...

read more →

Ghasha Launching Ceremony

﻿ The 8.000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ghasha, built for Abu Dhabi’s National Marine Dredging Company ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
No events No events

TSHD Sanderus Arrives in Belgium

Jan De Nul Group’s newest trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Sanderus just arrived in Belgium to execute ...

read more →

New TSHD Joins Rosmorport Fleet

New trailing suction hopper dredger named Yury Maslyukov, built by Karelia-based Onezhsky Shipyard under the design ...

read more →

Top Dredging Videos of 2019

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular videos from the past year.   Royal IHC VIDEO: ...

read more →

TSHD Sanderus Passes Sea Trials

Jan De Nul said in its latest announcement that their 6.000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Sanderus has ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 11 – 17, ...

read more →

All Set for Meuse River Launching

A launching ceremony of the new 7.950m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Meuse River will take place on ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (October 28 – November ...

read more →

Onezhsky Launches New TSHD

Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia) has held a launching ceremony for the ...

read more →

Samuel de Champlain Conversion

﻿ MAN Energy Solutions has just released this very interesting video about the conversion of trailing suction ...

read more →

Keel Laid for JDN's Galileo Galilei

A keel laying ceremony for Jan De Nul Group’s 18,000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) has taken place ...

read more →

TSHD Sanderus Hits the Water

Jan De Nul Group launched their 6.000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Sanderus in Singapore last week. ...

read more →

Dredging Begins at Zvezda Yard

JSC Far Eastern Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Center today announced the start of dredging works in the water area ...

read more →