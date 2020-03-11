Work on Port Nelson’s Main Wharf North Progresses Well

Image source: Port Nelson

The $20 million redevelopment project of the Port Nelson’s Main Wharf North is progressing well with the demolition of the old wharf now completed.

The next phase of the scheme is building the piles for the new concrete and steel berthing facility. Sheet piling behind the wharf will start this week with pile driving scheduled to start in June.

“Once completed the new section of the main wharf will assist in enabling the port to attract larger 260 to 270 meter vessels and 300-meter cruise vessels creating growth opportunities for our importers, exporters and the community,” said the port in its announcement.

It will also improve the port’s resilience, move main wharf operations further away from residential neighbors and enable the port to accommodate larger vessels.

The redevelopment of the Main Wharf North also forms part of a wider program of works including the purchase of a new 70-ton bollard pull tug, future crane replacement and proposed additional dredging of the harbor channel.

The new section of the wharf will be operational later this year.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Cairns Port Dredging Pays Off

Thanks to the Palaszczuk Government’s investment in a $127 million project to widen and deepen the shipping ...

read more →

Napier Wharf Project Kicks Off

Construction of a new 350-meter-long wharf for Hawke’s Bay started in early February with a ground-breaking and ...

read more →

SC Ports Secures $20M Grant

S.C. Ports Authority was awarded a nearly $20 million federal grant yesterday to assist with building vital ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
No events No events

Trinidad Project Nears Completion

Baggerbedrijf de Boer – Dutch Dredging BV is about to complete dredging works at the Queens Wharf and Caricom ...

read more →

Port Nelson Raises the Bar

The $20m redevelopment of the Port Nelson’s Main Wharf North is set create long lasting regional economic benefits ...

read more →

Next Stage of NPI Coastal Scheme

The next stage of the North Portsea Island Coastal Defense scheme is now underway, according to the Eastern Solent ...

read more →

Portsmouth Scheme Progresses

The next stage of the North Portsea Island Coastal Defense scheme is underway, Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership ...

read more →

Cairns Project November Update

Ports North has just released the latest update on their Cairns Shipping Development Project, saying that the ...

read more →

Port of Gdańsk Project on Track

Construction work on the Port of Gdańsk new harbor wharf is moving on nicely, according to the SSAB whose steel ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Nelson Preparing for the Future

Port Nelson, New Zealand, has just announced that commencing today (October 31) contractors will be drilling of the ...

read more →

Final Stage of the Cairns Project

The Port of Cairns’ wharves are set for a major makeover, paving the way for cruise ships up to 300m in length to ...

read more →

Kitimat Wharf Work Progresses

BAM International has just announced that their jetty project team at Kitimat, Canada, already started working on a ...

read more →

Peruvian Wharf Dredging Pays Off

Peruvian Wharf – Brett Aggregates’ new hub site alongside the Thames in East London – reached a significant ...

read more →

South Georgia Wharf Project

An £8.15 million contract to build a new wharf at the remote Sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia was awarded to ...

read more →

Napier 6 Wharf Plan Gets OK

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council said in its latest release that the Napier Port Board has approved the business case ...

read more →