Work on Port Nelson’s Main Wharf North Progresses Well

The $20 million redevelopment project of the Port Nelson’s Main Wharf North is progressing well with the demolition of the old wharf now completed.

The next phase of the scheme is building the piles for the new concrete and steel berthing facility. Sheet piling behind the wharf will start this week with pile driving scheduled to start in June.

“Once completed the new section of the main wharf will assist in enabling the port to attract larger 260 to 270 meter vessels and 300-meter cruise vessels creating growth opportunities for our importers, exporters and the community,” said the port in its announcement.

It will also improve the port’s resilience, move main wharf operations further away from residential neighbors and enable the port to accommodate larger vessels.

The redevelopment of the Main Wharf North also forms part of a wider program of works including the purchase of a new 70-ton bollard pull tug, future crane replacement and proposed additional dredging of the harbor channel.

The new section of the wharf will be operational later this year.