Caterpillar Presents the New Cat D7 Dozer

Caterpillar has presented the company’s new Cat D7 dozer, which offers high drive undercarriage design, increased performance and the broadest choice of easy-to-use technology features.

According to Cat, at 265 hp (197 kW) and an operating weight of 65,644 lbs. (29,776 kg), the new D7 dozer replaces the D7E.

The D7 moves up to 8 percent more material per hour than the D7E, with about 6 percent more weight and 12 percent more horsepower.

Like the D6 and D8T, the new D7 is driven by a fully automatic 4-speed transmission. The smooth-shifting transmission continuously adjusts for maximum efficiency and power to the ground without added operator input.

The completely redesigned cab, common with the D5 and D6/D6 XE, raises the standard in comfort and productivity.

Operators will find more space, multiple seat and control adjustments for optimal comfort and an easy-to-use 10-in (254-mm) touchscreen operator interface.

