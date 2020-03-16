Exmouth Tidal Defense Scheme – Completion Set for Spring 2021

Work on the £12 million Exmouth tidal defense scheme will stop over the summer holiday period to minimize disruption for residents and visitors, informs the Environment Agency.

According to the update, construction will restart in September with a focus on Alexandra Terrace junction and the improved road layout, providing benefits to reduce flooding and also road safety.

All work is scheduled to be completed in the spring 2021.

The Exmouth tidal defense scheme – being jointly undertaken by the Environment Agency and East Devon District Council – includes new flood walls, ground raising, flood gates and property flood resilience measures along the sea front and estuary-side.

Team Van Oord (TVO) were awarded the design and build contract for the project in October 2017.

The scheme is part of the Environment Agency’s program of £2.6 billion investment into flood defenses across the country.