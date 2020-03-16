Port of Townsville Upgrade Works Move Forward

zoom Image source: Port of Townsville

Townsville’s $193 million port upgrade is underway with the first rocks laid this month for its new protective wall, the Queensland Government reports.

Construction is already moving ahead on the 2.2km protective rock wall, which will ultimately pave the way for up to six new berths.

Federal Minister for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure, Alan Tudge, said that the upgrade would be the Port’s largest ever expansion in its 156-year history.

“It means cruise and commercial vessels up to 300 meters in length will be able to safely access the Port of Townsville,” Mr Tudge said.

“It’s a massive change that will generate jobs and boost the local economy.”

Queensland Deputy Premier and Treasurer, Jackie Trad, added that the upgrade would provide a significant boost for jobs and the North Queensland economy, allowing cruise and commercial vessels up to 300 metres long to safely access the port.

“This is the biggest change to the port in almost 30 years and is one that will support jobs in Townsville for decades to come,” Ms Trad said.

“More than 70 port staff, rock supply and rock wall construction employees will be involved in the rock wall construction phase, joining more than 3,200 Townsville jobs created by the Queensland Government as part of its $930.7 million budget for the region.”

The new rock wall will take about 12 months to complete, extending approximately 550 meters seaward, with the northern side about 1.1km in length.

It will form a protective bund around a 62-hectare reclamation area that will kickstart the Port’s seaward expansion, with construction occurring Monday to Saturday during daylight hours.