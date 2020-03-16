Schilling Point Dredging Proposed

Image source: civilplus.com

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Norfolk District is seeking public input on a Virginia Beach City Government proposal to mechanically dredge a Saw Pen Point neighborhood tributary to provide residents with navigation access. 

The Schilling Point SSD project is located in a tributary to the Lynnhaven River’s Western Branch, adjacent to the Saw Pen Point neighborhood surrounded by homes along Saw Pen Point Trail, Bridgehampton Lane, Witch Point Trail and Schilling Point in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

A 692-foot-long city spur channel with a 25-foot bottom width is proposed to be dredged to a maximum depth of -4.5 feet mean low water (MLW) and would connect to the existing channel in the Lynnhaven River’s Western Branch.

A main 490-foot-long Special Service District channel would run from the city channel to SSD North Spur and SSD South Spur channels. The main SSD channel would have a maximum bottom width of 25 feet, reducing to a 20-foot bottom width as it approaches the neighborhood, and would be dredged to a maximum depth of -4.5 feet MLW.

The SSD North Spur would be 470 feet long with a 15-foot bottom width, and the SSD South Spur would be 286 feet long with a 15-foot bottom – individual access basins will be dredged as part of this proposal. These SSD channels would be dredged to a maximum -4.5-foot depth and MLW.

The proposal also includes dredging nine individual access basins for homeowners to access the dredged channels. These areas are proposed to be dredged to a maximum depth of -4.5 feet MLW.

The applicant has proposed to dredge 9,583 cubic yards of material from 88,383 square feet of impact area.

 

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

South Hayling Works Underway

After successfully securing funding from the Environment Agency, Havant Borough Council is carrying out the next ...

read more →

Smooth Point Works in Full Swing

Foyle and Marine Dredging Ltd has just released these amazing photos from their dredging project at Smooth Point, ...

read more →

Sepulveda Proposal on the Table

The City of Los Angeles Department of Sanitation (LASAN), through the Los Angeles County Flood Control District ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
No events No events

Pleasant Point Plan Released

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, has just announced a plan to stabilize approximately 1,500 ...

read more →

Harrington Dredging Continues

Dredging operations at Harrington Back Channel have just passed the half way mark, with the beach renourishment ...

read more →

NQBP Annual Report Released

North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) has delivered strong financial results in 2018/19, while continuing ...

read more →

Input Invited on Pier 5000 Dredge

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Los Angeles District is inviting public comments on the Naval Pier 5000 ...

read more →

NBPL Dredging Plan on the Table

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest (NAVFAC SW) is proposing a maintenance dredging project at Naval ...

read more →

More Sand for Point Pleasant

New Jersey Representative Chris Smith has announced that beach replenishment contractor Weeks Marine will return to ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Protecting Point Pleasant Beaches

New Jersey Representative, Chris Smith, has announced that progress has been made on restoring the beaches in Point ...

read more →

Somers Point to Get New Marina

Construction of a new bayfront marina at the end of Higbee Avenue in Somers Point is underway with completion ...

read more →

Port of Hay Point Works Continue (VIDEO)

﻿ The North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) yesterday released another video about the Port of Hay Point ...

read more →

Oak Bluffs Plan Available

The town of Oak Bluffs is seeking a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, to conduct ...

read more →

All Set for Hay Point Dredging

﻿ The North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) said in its latest announcement that they are about to ...

read more →

Pompano Beach Dredging Begins

Exchange Club Park, located along the Intracoastal Waterway in north Pompano Beach, Florida, will be closed to the ...

read more →