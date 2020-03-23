Land & Water Using HVO Fuel

Image source: Land & Water

Land & Water Group Ltd., one of the leading civil and engineering companies in the UK, recently hosted a fuel demonstration event at their Rainham site, showcasing the revolutionary hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuel.

At Rainham, the company is operating the only licenced dredge material disposal site in London.

There, Land & Water welcomed a number of guests giving them a tour of this on-going habitat creation scheme as they saw the company’s excavators in action.

At the site, the machinery is using HVO fuel instead of diesel.

Supplied by Crown Oil, the HVO fuel has many benefits including: up to 90% net carbon neutral giving it the potential to significantly reduce the carbon output of construction projects; as a plant based fuel, HVO is hydrogen promoted (not ester like conventional biofuels); HVO is biodegradable (an important benefit for Land & Water which works where land and water meet); etc.

Land & Water is proud to be creating a more sustainable industry, dispelling the myth which suggests that liquid fuels will soon become a thing of the past. This easy to use alternative offers a very simple solution – switch your fuel! We were thrilled with our guests’ feedback and hope this encourages everyone to embrace HVO’s revolutionary fuel alternative,” the company said in the announcement.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Caterpillar Unveils New Models

Caterpillar has launched two new 13-ton class Next Generation excavator models – the Cat® 313 and 313 GC – with new ...

read more →

Deugniet Hits the Water

Deugniet, a twin vessel of DEME’s other newbuild split barge Bengel, was successfully launched in Batam, ...

read more →

Land and Water Crew Busy in Peel

Land and Water Services is currently working on an exciting project at Peel Marina, located in the town of Peel, ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Land & Water Team Busy in Kent

Land & Water team is currently on site, working at the Royal Military Canal in Kent where they are desilting a ...

read more →

All Set for Meuse River Launching

A launching ceremony of the new 7.950m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Meuse River will take place on ...

read more →

Aiming for 100% Renewable Fuel

Jan De Nul Group carries out dredging work in the Benelux with 100% renewable fuel. According to the ...

read more →

Transforming Titford Pools

Land & Water Services has officially started its work on transforming Titford Pools in Oldbury. Hidden away ...

read more →

Next Step for 'Boskalis on Bio'

Boskalis and biofuels supplier GoodFuels are set to take the next key step in the ‘Boskalis on Bio’ program for the ...

read more →

BunkerTrace Pilot Completed

The first pilot of BunkerTrace, the system that combines synthetic DNA tracers and blockchain to manage risk for ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Spotlight on Energy Efficiency

The Central Dredging Association (CEDA) WG Energy Efficiency is well on track with its paper titled: ‘Energy ...

read more →

Testing the Use of Biofuel

Together with Shell, Van Oord is testing the use of biofuel on its fleet with the aim of achieving a 70% emission ...

read more →

SamueLNG Conference Postponed

The one-day SamueLNG Conference, scheduled for 25-26 September in Saint-Nazaire, France, has been postponed and ...

read more →

Galloper Dredging Wraps Up

Land and Water, a UK based inland waterway and coastal environmental engineering company, recently completed ...

read more →

Iqaluit Deepwater Port Project

Tower Arctic LTD, the contractor for the Iqaluit Deepwater Port Project, recently held a public information session ...

read more →

IHC Lays Keel for Meuse River

DEME Group, an international group of specialized companies involved in complex marine engineering works, today ...

read more →