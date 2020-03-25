All Set for Port of Waterford Dredging Campaign

Port of Waterford, Ireland, is about to begin a maintenance dredging campaign, the company announced in a press release on Monday.

As reported, on or about Saturday the 28th of March, the trailing suction hopper dredger Shoalway will conduct dredging activities in the vicinity of Duncannon Bar, Cheekpoint, and Belview.

Disposal of dredged material will take place at an approved site south west of Hook Head.

Dredging works will be followed by a bed levelling campaign by the vessels “Fastnet Sound” and / or “Glenesk”.

The port expects this dredging campaign to last approximately 24 days.