Twin Dyke – Building with Nature for Multiple Benefits

Image source: Noorderzijlvest Water Authority

The obvious solution to a sea defense problem is usually the easiest one to accept, because it’s indeed so obvious.

If a sea dyke is not strong enough for the consequences of future climate change, then it should be reinforced to meet the new requirements.

However, beside an estuary on the southern shoreline of the Wadden Sea, the regional water authority and the provincial government proposed a daring, innovative solution that costs less, is nature-friendly, and potentially brings many additional benefits to the area.

Completed in early 2020, the Twin Dyke is a test bed for a Nature Based approach to coastal flood protection.

Higher, wider, stronger

Much of the Dutch coastline is protected by dykes that were constructed long before anyone had ever heard of Climate Change, and a massive program of works is now underway to upgrade the country’s flood defenses.

During the past five years, Regional Water Authority (RWA) Noorderzijlvest has reinforced 12 km of sea dyke between Delfzijl and Eemshaven beside the Wadden Sea, on the north-eastern coast of the Province of Groningen.

In this project the existing sea dyke had to be raised, widened, and strengthened to withstand wave action resulting from higher sea levels and storm surges.

But over one section of the dyke, in cooperation with the province of Groningen, the RWA took a totally different approach.

To read the full story, please click here.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Prins Hendrik Zanddijk on Display

The International Association of Dredging Companies’ (IADC) latest edition of their Terra et Aqua magazine ...

read more →

BWN Concept in Indonesia

Indonesian and Dutch water experts – during the recent seminars in Jakarta and Surabaya –  discussed options to ...

read more →

Deal Signed for Hansweert Dyke

The Scheldestromen Water Board and the Van Oord – KWS consortium today signed the contract for the Hansweert ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

IADC Test Case in Texel

International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) recently released a new article titled ‘Mapping water ...

read more →

Centerm Expansion Continues

Works are continuing on the Centerm Expansion Project and South Shore Access Project in Vancouver (BC), informs the ...

read more →

Coastal Texas Study on Display

Leaders of the Texas General Land Office, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division and the Corps’ ...

read more →

Van Oord and the New Wilderness

Van Oord and film companies EMS and Veldkijker have signed a sponsorship contract for a new nature film, Wild Port ...

read more →

Officials Tour Dyke Marsh Project

Representatives from the Army Corps’ Baltimore District and Coastal Design and Construction Inc. last week ...

read more →

Spotlight on ‘Working with Nature’

Most maritime infrastructure projects are required to undergo vigorous environmental and cultural or social impact ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Demak Project on Display

On behalf of the Building with Nature Indonesia Consortium, Fokko van der Goot from EcoShape is participating in ...

read more →

Spotlight on Marker Wadden

In the latest edition of their Terra et Aqua magazine, the International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) ...

read more →

Unique Software for the Industry

Alewijnse has introduced a unique virtualization and visualization platform for use on trailing suction hopper ...

read more →

VDAB Opts for Kongsberg

VDAB, the Flemish Service for Employment and Vocational Training, has chosen a dredging simulator developed by ...

read more →

Interreg Event Discusses NBS

16.273 scientists from 113 countries where present at EGU General Assembly 2019 in Vienna in the beginning of ...

read more →

Building with Nature VIDEO

﻿ The most serious threat resulting from climate change in the North Sea Region coastal areas is the increasing ...

read more →