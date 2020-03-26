Collier County Project Enters Final Phase

zoom Image source: Florida Dredge and Dock

The Turkey Bay, Wiggins Channel and Caxambas Pass Dredging Project is progressing well, according to the Collier County latest update.

In mid-February crews completed work at Turkey Bay and Wiggins Channel then moved to the next phase of the multi-location project.

That phase was dredging sand from Caxambas Pass to replenish the upland area (beach berm) on South Marco Beach.

The dredging work is required by the Department of Environmental Protection permit to be completed before sea turtle nesting season begins on May 1.

“At this point the project is anticipated to be completed by April 1, weather permitting. Crews maintain work around the clock to complete the project as quickly as possible,” the county said in the release.

The $2.35 million project was awarded to Florida Dredge and Dock, LLC at the Nov. 12, 2019 Board of County Commissioners meeting.

Money for the project has been allocated from two sources: Tourist Development funds covered the Wiggins Channel dredge and the Caxambas Pass dredge/South Marco renourishment work; Turkey Bay dredge was funded from Vanderbilt Waterways MSTU.

There is also a plan to request partial reimbursement for the Wiggins Channel and Caxambas Pass work through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Local Government Funding Program.