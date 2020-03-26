Dagenham Wharf Dredging Complete

zoom Image source: Land & Water

This winter, Land & Water Services worked on a very exciting project at Dagenham Wharf.

Their team conducted a large scale dredging campaign at Cemex’s Pier No 8 in Dagenham where 9,500m³ of silt was removed from the riverbed to improve access to the jetty from the River Thames.

The dredging works were completed using Land & Water’s 55 tonne long reach excavator. This was mounted on a flat top barge with a Sherpa CW70.42L crane to facilitate the 18m spud leg operation.

Material was loaded into 500 tonne capacity barges for transport to Land & Water’s marine logistics hub in Rainham.

From here, 25 tonne dumper trucks delivered the silt to the company’s marshland area, creating a significant landform of new wetland habitat.

By creating 1,000,000m² of habitat, more than 5km² of continuous habitats will be formed, providing East London with an oasis of wildlife.