Dagenham Wharf Dredging Complete

Image source: Land & Water

This winter, Land & Water Services worked on a very exciting project at Dagenham Wharf.

Their team conducted a large scale dredging campaign at Cemex’s Pier No 8 in Dagenham where 9,500m³ of silt was removed from the riverbed to improve access to the jetty from the River Thames.

The dredging works were completed using Land & Water’s 55 tonne long reach excavator. This was mounted on a flat top barge with a Sherpa CW70.42L crane to facilitate the 18m spud leg operation.

Material was loaded into 500 tonne capacity barges for transport to Land & Water’s marine logistics hub in Rainham.

From here, 25 tonne dumper trucks delivered the silt to the company’s marshland area, creating a significant landform of new wetland habitat.

By creating 1,000,000m² of habitat, more than 5km² of continuous habitats will be formed, providing East London with an oasis of wildlife.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Construction Progresses at HLT

S.C. Ports Authority (SCPA) announced yesterday that construction work on the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal’s ...

read more →

Napier 6 Wharf Project Update

Napier Port, New Zealand, has just released the latest update on their 6 Wharf Project saying that HEB Construction ...

read more →

Port Nelson Project in Full Swing

The $20 million redevelopment project of the Port Nelson’s Main Wharf North is progressing well with the demolition ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Frames for Rothera Wharf in Place

BAM Nuttall Ltd has just announced that all 20 steel frames for the new Rothera Wharf in Antarctica are now in ...

read more →

Queen’s Wharf Dredging Complete

The Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Company (TTIT) yesterday announced that dredging works at ...

read more →

Napier Wharf Project Kicks Off

Construction of a new 350-meter-long wharf for Hawke’s Bay started in early February with a ground-breaking and ...

read more →

Trinidad Project Nears Completion

Baggerbedrijf de Boer – Dutch Dredging BV is about to complete dredging works at the Queens Wharf and Caricom ...

read more →

2nd Season of Rothera Works

BAM Nuttall has just announced that a major modernization program at British Antarctic Survey (BAS) Rothera ...

read more →

Port Nelson Raises the Bar

The $20m redevelopment of the Port Nelson’s Main Wharf North is set create long lasting regional economic benefits ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Next Stage of NPI Coastal Scheme

The next stage of the North Portsea Island Coastal Defense scheme is now underway, according to the Eastern Solent ...

read more →

Napier Dredging Contract Signed

Napier Port today signed the contract with HEB Construction to build its multi-purpose 350 meter wharf, which will ...

read more →

Dagenham Work About to Begin

The Port of London Authority (PLA) said in its latest announcement that a significant amount of dredging operations ...

read more →

WEA Makes Good Progress in NZ

The Wynyard Edge Alliance (WEA) team has been working hard lately making a good progress on the America’s Cup ...

read more →

Kitimat Wharf Work Progresses

BAM International has just announced that their jetty project team at Kitimat, Canada, already started working on a ...

read more →

Antarctic Wharf Season Ends

Yesterday marked the end of a successful first construction phase of the new wharf at Rothera, the largest British ...

read more →