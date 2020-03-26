Royal IHC Welcomes New Product – the IHC Otter

zoom Image source: Royal IHC

Royal IHC has just announced that they are extending their dredging product family with new product, the IHC Otter.

The IHC Otter is a range of compact dredgers as platform for deploying the well-known IHC TT-Pump, which provide customers with a compact, cost-effective solution to dredge slurry for smaller dredging projects.

According to IHC, the Otter is mainly used to dredge silt, medium sand and gravel. It combines the advantages of the IHC TT-Pump unit into a single dredging solution.

The IHC Otter is a modular deployment system and comes in two versions.

The first version is used for vertical deployment where the IHC TT-Pump is fitted with a sand suction head and is suspended from an A-frame and lowered under gravity to the dredge surface.

The standard pontoon system can handle the TT15, 20 and 24 pumps and by adding two additional pontoons to the front, the system can also deploy the bigger TT30 and TT35.

The second type utilizes a ladder to deploy the IHC TT-Pump fitted with a cutter head and can be used in combination with the TT20 and TT24 pumps.

More Info