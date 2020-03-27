Callan Marine Welcomes New Chief Operating Officer

zoom Image source: Callan Marine

Callan Marine LTD. has introduced Arie van den Adel as their new Chief Operating Officer.

A 30-year veteran of the dredging industry, van den Adel has served as a Dredging Operations Consultant since 2018, managing a great variety of dredging projects around the globe.

With a bachelors’ degree in Civil Engineering and a family rooted in construction, van den Adel became emerged in dredging projects working for Boskalis, primarily in the Far East.

Various projects took him to Tanzania, Singapore, and then to Houston, Texas. From 2000 to 2006, van den Adel worked as project manager for the cutter suction dredge Meridian (now EW Ellefsen).

The most remarkable project was a bauxite mining project in South America, where a 2,500 ton cutter suction dredge was hauled deep into the jungle to dredge 20 million m³ of overburden overlaying a rich bauxite resource.