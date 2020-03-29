Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 23-29, 2020).

Hopper Dredge Ellis Island Arrives in Carteret County

As scheduled one the largest hopper dredges in the United States, the Ellis Island has arrived in Carteret County and is now pumping sand on to the Pine Knoll Shores.

Thailand to Use Royal IHC Beaver Dredgers

Royal IHC has completed simulator training for the dredging crew of the Irrigation Department of the Government of Thailand.

Damen Electrically Driven ECSD650 Ready for Delivery

Damen Shipyards Group is ready to deliver another vessel – this time it is the electrically driven cutter suction dredger ECSD650.

Royal IHC Welcomes New Product – the IHC Otter

Royal IHC has just announced that they are extending their dredging product family with new product, the IHC Otter.

TSHD Artevelde Rainbowing at the New Lock Terneuzen (PHOTO)

With the most stringent health & safety precautions in place, DEME Group crews and project teams are doing their very best to keep projects moving forward despite the challenging times.