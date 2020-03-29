Highlights of the Week

Image source: DEME

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 23-29, 2020).

 

Hopper Dredge Ellis Island Arrives in Carteret County

As scheduled one the largest hopper dredges in the United States, the Ellis Island has arrived in Carteret County and is now pumping sand on to the Pine Knoll Shores.

 

Thailand to Use Royal IHC Beaver Dredgers

Royal IHC has completed simulator training for the dredging crew of the Irrigation Department of the Government of Thailand.

 

Damen Electrically Driven ECSD650 Ready for Delivery

Damen Shipyards Group is ready to deliver another vessel – this time it is the electrically driven cutter suction dredger ECSD650.

 

Royal IHC Welcomes New Product – the IHC Otter

Royal IHC has just announced that they are extending their dredging product family with new product, the IHC Otter.

 

TSHD Artevelde Rainbowing at the New Lock Terneuzen (PHOTO)

With the most stringent health & safety precautions in place, DEME Group crews and project teams are doing their very best to keep projects moving forward despite the challenging times.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 16-22, 2020).   ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 9-15, 2020).   ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 17-23, 2020).   ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 20 – 26, 2020). ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 13 – 19, 2020). ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 6 – January 12, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 23 – 29, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 25 – December ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 4 – November ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (October 7 – October 13, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 30 – October ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 9-15, 2019).   ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 2-8, 2019).   ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (April 15-21, 2019).   ...

read more →

Newell Beach to Get New Sand

Sand removed from the Daintree River Ferry channel will be spread across Newell Beach (Queensland, Australia) over ...

read more →