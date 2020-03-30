Hayling Island Coastal Protection Job Completes

Image source: ESCP

This spring’s beach management activities at Hayling Island which consist of recycling beach material from Gunner Point and the Coast Guard Revetment to the Eastoke frontage are now complete, Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership (ESCP) reports. 

Contractor Les Searle Group moved over 33,000m³ of material for Havant Borough Council, making impressive progress in just three weeks.

“The main focus of material placement was from Eastoke Corner up to Creek Road car park, to return the beach back to its design height and width. The beach, which is our first line of flood defense, is now looking much healthier compared to its recent storm damaged state,” said ESCP.

The contractor has also carried out work at Eastoke Point to shore-up the footpath that was eroded by winter storms.

According to ESCP, this involved placing additional material in eroded areas to ensure the safety and usability of the footpath.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Latest Phase of Portsea Scheme

Work is progressing well on the latest phase of a scheme which will reduce the risk of coastal flooding for more ...

read more →

Massey’s Ditch Dredging Complete

J.F. Brennan Company of La Crosse, Wisc., has just completed work on the Massey’s Ditch dredging project, reports ...

read more →

South Hayling Works Underway

After successfully securing funding from the Environment Agency, Havant Borough Council is carrying out the next ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Removing Failing Coastal Defense

Following a series of extreme storms which have battered the coast, Havant Borough Council has fenced off an area ...

read more →

Three Events on Coastal TX Study

The Coastal Texas Protection and Restoration Feasibility Study (Coastal Texas Study) will host a series of public ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 16 – 22, ...

read more →

Hayling Island Works Wrap Up

Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership (ESCP) said in their latest announcement that the beach nourishment works on ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (October 21 – 27, 2019). ...

read more →

Work Progresses at Hayling Island

The maintenance dredging operations in Chichester Harbor Approach Channel and nourishment of the Hayling Island are ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

New Sand for Hayling Island

The beach nourishment operations at Hayling Island are set to begin today with the dredger expected to arrive at ...

read more →

New Dredging Contracts for GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) announced today the receipt of several major dredging awards ...

read more →

CPRA Event in Port Sulphur

Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has just announced that their Coastal Connections ...

read more →

Queen Bess Project Starts This Fall

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has awarded the contract to restore Queen Bess ...

read more →

Spotlight on RI Coastal Program

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) spent a few days in Rhode Island last week to evaluate ...

read more →

GLDD Completes Carteret Beacfill

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s hopper dredge Liberty Island yesterday delivered the last load of sand to eastern ...

read more →