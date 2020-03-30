Hayling Island Coastal Protection Job Completes

zoom Image source: ESCP

This spring’s beach management activities at Hayling Island which consist of recycling beach material from Gunner Point and the Coast Guard Revetment to the Eastoke frontage are now complete, Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership (ESCP) reports.

Contractor Les Searle Group moved over 33,000m³ of material for Havant Borough Council, making impressive progress in just three weeks.

“The main focus of material placement was from Eastoke Corner up to Creek Road car park, to return the beach back to its design height and width. The beach, which is our first line of flood defense, is now looking much healthier compared to its recent storm damaged state,” said ESCP.

The contractor has also carried out work at Eastoke Point to shore-up the footpath that was eroded by winter storms.

According to ESCP, this involved placing additional material in eroded areas to ensure the safety and usability of the footpath.