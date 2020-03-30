Surveying Felidhoo Harbor

Image source: MTCC

A survey operations for breakwater, revetment and quay wall for the V. Felidhoo Harbor extension project were successfully completed on March 28,2020, the Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) reports. 

The work focused on detailed surveys including bathymetry of basin and channel, bathymetry of potential harbor expansion area, elevation profile from harbor area to the vegetation line and scaled aerial photography of entire island and harbor area.

According to MTCC, the survey will help to develop a detailed design for the harbor extension project.

MTCC signed the contract for this project on September 5, 2019.

Director General of Planning Ministry, Fathimath Shana Farooq, inked the agreement on behalf of the Maldives Government and MTCC CEO, Hassan Shah, put his signature on behalf of the company.

The project is estimated to cost $1.2 million and is expected to be completed in 210 days.

